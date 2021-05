The battle to save an endangered bird on Maui is the subject of a documentary airing on KHON2. Cameras captured the struggle to save the kiwikiu, or Maui parrotbill, and a setback that’s threatening the species.

Dan Dennison, Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources Senior Communications Manager, and Dr. Hanna Mounce, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project Coordinator, provide details on the television special.

For more information visit mauiforestbirds.org