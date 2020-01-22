Explore the world of conservation in Hawaii with Kupu’s Summer Program

Kupu, Hawaii’s leading conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, is now taking applications for the Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps (HYCC) Summer Program.

The HYCC-Summer program is a seven-week summer opportunity that provides meaningful field service experience for participants who want to explore the world of conservation in Hawaiʻi and give back to their community. This year, the program will run from June 8th through July 24th. There are positions available here on Oʻahu as well as Kauaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island.

There are a diverse range of activities participants experience, everything from trail maintenance and invasive species removal to beach clean-ups and camping trips. Participants are placed in teams of 5-7 people upon their assigned-island and serve alongside one another for the duration of the 7-weeks. The locations of service sites change weekly, bringing with it new adventures, different challenges and opportunities for personal growth. These activities expose teams to a variety of ecosystems, conservation techniques, as wells as moʻolelo, oli, and other cultural practices.

Individuals interested in applying must be at least 17 years old by June 8, 2020, the program’s start date. For anyone who would like to be a team leader, they must be 21 years or older. Applicants must be comfortable with being in outdoor environments and conducting physically demanding tasks.

The deadline for applications is on February 28, 2020.

For more information on Kupu’s Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps – Summer Program, visit: www.kupuhawaii.org/hycc-summer

Email: hyccsummer@kupuhawaii.org

Phone: 808.735.1221 ext. 2001