Homegrown Hawaii: Waimea Valley has Reopened

Hi’ipaka LLC Waimea Valley wants to let everyone know that Waimea Valley is open again and they are giving FREE ADMISSION to healthcare workers and front liners who have been doing a wonderful and tough job throughout the last couple of months. Plus the beloved Keiki Day which was on Wednesdays is now on SUNDAYS! Kama’aina and military children 0-12 years old enter for Free to Waimea Valley on Sundays now from 9 am to 4pm. A great escape for all families to visit Waimea Valley and have your children explore through hundreds of years old cultural sites, exotic flowers from all over the globe, play a game or two of ulumaika and more. Lastly, Hi’ipaka LLC is doing a giveaway of an individual annual pass. For this giveaway they will be doing things a little different. Instead of tagging yourself to win the pass you will tag a friend or family member who you think should win the pass. Visit them on social media @waimeavalleyoahuon Instagram and @waimeavalleyon Facebook and Twitter to find out more details. You can also visit online at http://www.waimeavalley.net

Mark your calendars! November 7th Saturday is Arbor Day Hawaii, a day dedicated to honoring, planting and enjoying the benefits of trees. From 9am to 12pm Waimea Valley is one of the many sites on Oahu distributing trees for free that were grown in the Valley . It will be a drive through and you can select from a very long list of different kinds of trees. A’ali’i, cacao,hala, ice cream bean, kulagardenia, Tahitian lime, and ulu are a just a few of the varieties that will be distributed.