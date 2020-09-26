Homegrown Hawaii Showcases Kahuku Farms

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kahuku Farms serves up fresh açaí, pizza and more at The Farm Café, the latest venture between two families with rich agricultural roots on Oahu’s North Shore for a century.

“Our farm is made up of two families, the Matsuda’s and Fukuyama’s who have both been farming on the north shore for over 100 years,” says Managing Director Kylie Matsuda-Lum. Their parent company, Matsuda-Fukuyama Farms is a wholesale company growing papaya, banana, long eggplant, lu’au leaf and cucumbers for the local supermarkets, restaurants, and hotels.

Kylie and her husband Judah are “blessed to be the 4th generation, continuing their family’s legacy.”

They created a new division of their family business – Kahuku Farms, opening their gates to the public 10 years ago.

Matsuda-Lum adds, “Kahuku Farms is so much more than a farm – our focus is on value adding and education. About 15 years ago, we saw a need to diversify our family business because farming is just so risky. So we created Kahuku Farms with 2 goals: to Value Add and be more sustainable and to educate.”

They value add by using produce that may not look perfect on the outside for smoothies, banana bread, panini and pizza at their Farm Café.

They created educational tours for all ages plus field trips for schools around the island where people can come and learn about where their food comes from. Visitors walk away with a better appreciation for the food they eat after visiting a farm.

Judah Lum, Director of Operations told us about the popular menu items, saying “Our Farm Café features ingredients from our fields and neighboring farms. We are known for our farm fresh smoothies, paninis, pizza, grilled banana bread, Liliko’I butter- butter mochi and our very own farm grown, Hawaiian Acai bowl.”

They’re the only place in the state that we know of where you can find farm grown, Hawaiian acai. Most Acai that you eat in an acai bowl comes from thousands of miles away. “Today, we proudly grow, process and serve Acai all in one location – our family farm,” says Lum with pride. “It is now acai season and we are currently harvesting weekly. We wash and process immediately after picking the fruit. – promising you the freshest acai you’ve ever tasted.”

The Farm Café is open just Fri, Sat, Sun from 11am – 4pm at the moment. You can also visit www.kahukufarms.com for more information. Kahuku Farms ships specialty farm products like Lilikoi Butter and Lilikoi Balsamic Dressing plus their honey mango bath and body products any where in the Country.

Website: www.kahukufarms.com