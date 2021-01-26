Get Paid & Learn About Conservation with Kupu’s Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps

Honolulu (KHON2) – Get outside this summer and learn through a paid summer program with Kupu’s Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps.

Participants will serve alongside environmental and culturally focused organizations within a range of ecosystems, including wetlands, dryland forests, lo‘i kalo (taro patches), and loko i‘a (ancient Hawaiian fishponds). They will be paid for their service as Team Members or Team Leaders, and also receive an AmeriCorps Education Award, CPR/First Aid Certification, and priceless on-the-job training. No prior environmental experience is necessary.

This seven-week opportunity is statewide on O‘ahu, Hawaii Island, Maui, Molokai, and Kauai. It runs from June 7 – July 23, 2021, providing young adults typically between the ages of 17-22 with meaningful field service experience into the world of conservation while giving back to the community.

The ideal applicant is someone with a positive attitude, curious about nature, and has a desire to learn through hands-on service.

Applications are due February 26, 2021.

For more information on the HYCC Summer Program or to fill out the brief application, visit: kupuhawaii.org/hycc-summer

Website: kupuhawaii.org

Social Media Handles: kupuhawaii.org