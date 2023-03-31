Discover the captivating world of “Explore Maui,” a 30-minute television special unveiling the hidden gems and wonders of this enchanting island. Join hosts Chris Latronic and Jodi Leong as they embark on a remarkable journey, delving into the key aspects of Maui’s life: Hawaiian Culture, Ocean Sustainability, Energy, and Sustainable Agriculture.

Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of Hua Momona Farms, where local microgreens are grown with dedication and care. Follow their journey to Seascape, the Maui Ocean Center’s restaurant, where fresh produce and daily-caught fish come together in mouthwatering dishes prepared by the talented Chef Henry.

Journey with Jodi Leong to Pacific Biodiesel’s vibrant sunflower fields, uncovering the origins of biodiesel production. Gain insights into Maui’s sustainable energy practices through an engaging conversation with Hawaiian Electric, exploring the island’s commitment to a greener future.

Witness the inspiring work of the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute as they showcase their catch-and-release sea turtle rescue program. Learn about the innovative water filtration system that not only supports their exhibits but also contributes to preserving the pristine beauty of the surrounding bay.

Experience the rich Hawaiian culture at Hawaii Taro Farm, where generational farming practices are woven into the fabric of island traditions. Discover the family’s passion for their cultural heritage and their dedication to sustainable agriculture on this magical island.

“Explore Maui” is the perfect blend of breathtaking beauty, vibrant culture, and inspiring innovation that make Maui an extraordinary destination. This unforgettable journey awaits you with just a click. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in the wonders of Maui and join us as we continue to uncover the hidden gems of this tropical paradise. Watch the special here and embark on an adventure like no other.