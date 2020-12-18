Experiences, Cultural Connections and Kama’aina Deals at Mauna Kea Resort

Honolulu (KHON2) – The iconic Mauna Kea Resort wants the world to know that “We are open, we are safe, we are Hawaii Island.”

The timeless resort is known for its deep cultural roots, exemplary service and long list of experiential amenities.

Highlights include location where you can relax and enjoy Kauna’oa Bay, disconnect from the world and reconnect with family, an Art Tour at 9am on Saturdays or self-guided learning from the podcasts that are available on the website, a Journey through Asia, Oceania and the Pacific Rim, Legendary golf at either MK or Hapuna Golf, and the experiences.

Popular experiences include a Swim with Manta’s Offered nightly, no need to take a boat, small intimate groups, E Ala E – sunrise ritual

* Lead by our Aloha Ambassador

* Not just for visitors but kama’aina as well

* Quiet time to clear your thoughts and reflect



As one of the large Resorts on the Island of Hawaii, the historic property has made a number of adjustments in protocols and safety in preparation of the reopening.

“Caring for our guests and providing exceptional service has always been our top priority at Mauna Kea Resort,” says Craig Anderson, VP, Operations; Mauna Kea Resort. “While the recent COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world and how business is conducted, we remain positive and look forward to welcoming all of our guests with a commitment to ensure their health and safety as they join us to relax and enjoy all we have to offer.”

Adjustments include enhanced sanitization at the resort, use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) throughout the resort, physical distancing and signage throughout the resort, and associate Training Travelers from neighbor islands need to know regarding pre-travel protocol.

“As a Kama’aina guest traveling to the Island of Hawaii, please ensure you follow the pre-travel guidelines as identified by the State of Hawaii,” advises Anderson.

You can find the most up to date information at www.Hawaiicovid19.com/travel.

Currently, travelers are strongly advised to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test from a trusted testing and travel partner PRIOR to departure to the Island of Hawai‘i. Travelers arriving WITHOUT a confirmed negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

All travelers must have a negative test result BEFORE departing from the final leg of their trip. Anyone without a negative test result PRIOR to departure must quarantine upon arrival. The negative test result must be uploaded onto Safe Travels prior to departure or printed out prior to departure and hard copy in hand when arriving in Hawai‘i.

Mauna Kea Resort has Kama’aina Specials. Currently, Kama’aina Rates start at 50% off best available rates, there’s a package which includes breakfast in your stay. Kama’aina rates are available through the festive period and Kama’aina discounts are also available in restaurants on property.

