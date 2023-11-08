Honolulu (KHON2) – An incredible event full of vibrant energy and local charm is happening tomorrow! You are invited to head to Bloomingdale’s to be a part of the Mana Up Showcase. Lieu Tran, General Manager of Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana, and Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up, joined Living808 with the details.

Tomorrow (11/9) Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana will be hosting the Mana Up Showcase Event, an occasion that encapsulates the spirit of Hawaii’s local community. With over 60 local vendors gathering to display and offer samples of their delightful array of food, drinks, and live music, it’s a celebration of the state’s creativity and innovation. As Meli described, this event isn’t just a market – it’s a cultural experience, highlighting new and exclusive products.

The doors of Bloomingdale’s will be open to all on Thursday from 5-8 PM. Visitors can explore, taste, and engage with the local community, all on the third floor of Bloomingdale’s. Tickets are available both online at Manauphawaii.com and in-store, ensuring everyone can be a part of this special event.

This isn’t just a display; it’s a chance to support the local community and small businesses. Join in to be a part of both the Bloomingdale’s credit card event and the Mana Up Showcase Event. It’s a fantastic opportunity to revel in the spirit of Hawaii’s innovation, creativity, and community support.

Bloomingdales at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814