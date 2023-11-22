The holiday season is a time for giving and gratitude, and HomeWorld is embracing this spirit with their Stressless Charity Event. From November 17, 2023, to January 14, 2023, HomeWorld is offering a unique opportunity to contribute to a great cause while enhancing your home comfort.

A Special Opportunity to Support HUGS

For every $50 donation made to HUGS (Help, Understanding & Group Support), customers will receive exclusive discounts on Stressless® furniture purchases. HUGS, established in 1982, is a commendable nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families with seriously ill children. They have been instrumental in improving the quality of life for these families, offering emotional and financial support during challenging times.

About the Stressless® Collection

Stressless® furniture, known for its exceptional comfort and quality, is the perfect addition to any home. Whether you are looking to upgrade your living space or searching for that ideal holiday gift, the Stressless® collection at HomeWorld offers unparalleled comfort and style.

The Impact of Your Contribution

Your donation to HUGS through this event goes beyond just financial aid. HUGS provides comprehensive support programs for the whole family, including peer support for moms, dads, and siblings, all at no cost to the families. By participating in the HomeWorld Stressless Charity Event, you are directly contributing to the well-being of these families.

Learn More and Participate

For more information on the Stressless Charity Event and to discover the special discounts available, visit homeworld.com. This holiday season, make your contribution count. Not only will you be bringing home the comfort of Stressless® furniture, but you’ll also be supporting a cause that makes a real difference in the lives of families in need.

Join HomeWorld in their mission to give back to the community and make this season a time of comfort and joy for everyone.