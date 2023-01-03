It is the beginning of a new year and many of us are already hopping on our New Year’s resolutions. The most common resolutions every year are to be more active and lose weight, and if you’re working towards those goals, we are helping you out today! Maria Chase, founder of Burn Collective, joined us live in-studio, with some easy workouts that you can do at home.

Maria shared, “After having 2 kids over 2 decades ago, I fell in love with fitness and got into the best shape of my life, trained and received numerous certifications in a variety of different fitness methods—I combined my favorite and most efficient elements of each discipline to create the BURN method. The BURN Method is a comprehensive results driven method that combines 2 foundational workouts that have strategically different approaches to the body, with the goal of effectively redesigning your metabolism and physique. BURN45 is a high-intensity interval training designed to boost metabolism, burn fat, build lean muscle and sculpt. IsoBURN is a rigorous low impact, high intensity.”

