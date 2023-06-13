With a lineup of incredible events on the horizon, the Hawaii Theatre is set to dazzle audiences with a variety of shows and performances. Gregory Dunn, CEO and President of Hawaii Theatre Center, gave Mikey a sneak peek into the upcoming events and the special guests who will be gracing the stage.

When asked about the shows that are generating buzz, Benjamin shared “We’re very excited for what we have lined up. Our closest show is featuring some familiar faces, Pat Sajack from wheel of fortune and KHON2’s anchor Joe Moore are doing their show the Sunshine Boys that show is running for 10 days – June 15-25th. Then on the 18th, Deepak Chopra, our meditation and wellness expert, is going to be popping mid-way to enlighten us all.”

The excitement doesn’t stop there, as the Hawaii Theatre gears up for a lively 60’s tribute night. The “Sixties Mania” concert event will transport attendees back to the era of classic hits from the 60s, performed by the immensely talented Forever Fab group. With 20 years of experience performing together, the Forever Fab is sure to deliver a memorable and fun-filled evening. Costumes are encouraged, adding an extra touch of nostalgia to the show.

To learn about more upcoming shows and to get tickets, visit Hawaiitheatre.com.