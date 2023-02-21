It’s no secret that Hawaii teachers struggle to make ends meat with some of the lowest teacher salaries in the country. And to move up in pay scale, they must pursue professional development. Since 2001, Hawaii USA and Hawaii DOE’s Personnel Development Branch formed a partnership to help fund professional development opportunities for Hawaii’s teachers. Their Professional Support Stipend Program is a long-standing tradition for Hawaii USA and an active effort to support educators in Hawaii.

We asked Stacie Rosa, Community Partnerships Manager, how teachers can apply for this amazing opportunity.

“We just launched a new application round for teachers to qualify for professional support stipends. The 2023 application deadline is March 10, 2023. Eligible teachers must be a primary member of HawaiiUSA with an account in good standing and length of time as a member, and they must be employed by the Hawaii DOE as a professional or paraprofessional educator. And once you mail all of that in by the postmark deadline of March 10, 2023, a selection committee will determine whether to award the stipend. I also want to note that the course must have been completed within the 2022 calendar year, last year. Stipends will not be awarded to those currently pursuing PD credits.”

For more information, visit https://www.hawaiiusafcu.com/Resources/Education/Stipend