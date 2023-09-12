Honolulu (KHON2) – Keiki O Ka Aina is bringing the public together for a free family-friendly event.

On Saturday, September 16th, Keiki O Ka Aina will presenting its Keiki Ho’olaule’a at Pearlridge Center.

“We are excited to invite families to this fun event. We’ll have 6 hours of music and hula performances. We’re also going to have cultural exhibits, demonstrations and more. Plus, its a free-event thats open to everyone,” says Momi Akana, Executive Director, Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Centers.

The Keiki Ho’olaule’a will be located at Pearlridge Mauka’s Center Court from 10AM to 4PM.

Keiki O Ka Aina:

www.koka.org