Etta James Tribute at Blue Note Waikiki

Smokestack Presents A Tribute to Etta James featuring Mindy Smokestack, Melodie Soul & Lanakei Hawaii-based powerhouse vocalist, Smokestack, presents a musical tribute to the late Etta James.

James was an American jazz, soul, blues and R&B singer whose career spanned five decades. She rose to fame in the 1960s with hits such as “At Last” and “I’d Rather Go Blind,” collecting six GRAMMY® Awards along the way.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked James number 22 on its list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. Smokestack is known for heartfelt vocals and uplifting songs that bring an awareness of love, positive energy and hope of overcoming hardship and adversity. Comparisons to her style can be drawn artists such as Erykah Badu, Sade and Amy Winehouse.

For information on this and other performances and tickets visit https://www.bluenotehawaii.com/