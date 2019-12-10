Envy You: Eye Makeup Trends

Fall is a great time for eye makeup trends and the autumn and winter 2019 fashion shows saw the return of some beauty classics – from smoky eyes to lush lashes and luxurious eyebrows – all reimagined with modern twists.

For the experimental, graphic shapes, neon flashes and glitter sprinklings trended to be inspired by many of the new looks at this year’s big shows.

A season-specific guiding hand is always useful, so we picked three popular trends that are guaranteed to get your creative juices flowing because for today’s Envy You, “The Eyes Have It”.

