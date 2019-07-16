Envy You: Massage Envy Benefits of Jan Marini Treatments & Membership

The summer is the perfect time to pamper yourself with regular facials through a membership at Massage Envy.

We visited Massage Envy’s Aina Haina location to see why treatments with new products lines by Obagi and Jan Marini are beneficial for your skincare.

Massage Envy is the #1 Skincare provided and it’s continually working to innovate with new services and products.

Massage Envy offers members and new guests services ranging from Customized Facials, and Microderm Infusion, to Chemical Peel.

Licensed aestheticians will provide a 1:1 consultation and determine what is best for each guest based on their skin’s daily needs.

Massage Envy also provides massage and total body stretch or assisted stretch therapy.

You can take advantage of introductory rates and membership specials.

Massage Envy Hawaii has 5 locations.

4 on Oahu- Pearl City, Kaneohe, Kapolei, & Aina Haina and its first Maui location, in Kahului.

