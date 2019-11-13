Envy You: Fruits for Skin Beauty

When it comes to taking care of skin, you probably already know the basic recommendations: protect yourself from the sun with clothes and sunscreen, don’t smoke, don’t drink too much, and don’t go to bed with your makeup on.

Doing these things on a regular basis is essential for healthy skin and reducing wrinkles. But what most people don’t realize is that diet is just as important. Giving that extra edge to your skin can be delicious too. Your friends will be green with envy when they find out you’ve been eating your way to healthy skin, thanks to today’s Massage Envy guide to “Fruits for Skin Beauty”.

Envy You on Living808 is brought to you by the folks at Massage Envy of Oahu and Maui.

They are dedicated to “making the best of ever body” through massages, advanced skin care and assisted stretch.

In addition to providing envy-inspiring lifestyle tips, Massage Envy Hawaiian Islands wants to pamper Living808 viewers with a chance to try one of their relaxing services.

Everyone is encouraged to have a little fun and enter the Envy You Sweepstakes.

It’s your weekly chance to win a $100 Massage Envy gift card.

To book a Massage Envy visit their website.

If you liked this video, be sure to it on social media with friends and family.

Join in the fun by sharing your own tips on our Facebook page!