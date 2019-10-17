Envy You: Feed Your Hair

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Thick, strong and shiny hair is almost everyone’s dream and it starts with keeping your scalp clean and healthy. However, it’s also critical to pay attention to your diet.

Each strand of hair is made up of protein cells that need to be constantly nourished with minerals and vitamins to grow properly.

When it comes to healthy hair the most important dietary habits are to eat protein from nutrient-dense sources, fiber-filled veggies and healthy fats from nuts, seeds, and fish. We’ve got some recommendations to get you started in today’s Envy You guide, “Feed Your Hair”.

