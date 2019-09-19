Envy You: Fall Accessory Trends

We are well into September, so fall fashions trends are currently top of mind. Of course, fresh fall outfits wouldn’t be complete without a few new accessories, from boots to bags and jewelry.

And if you’re looking to capture that coveted fashion-girl vibe, like the hottest influencers and street style stars then you need accessories that help you achieve “it” look.

Today we’ll show you a couple of the hottest new trends that are surprisingly affordable and within easy reach of most hoppers. Your friends will be green with envy when you show up looking like a million bucks thanks to our “Envy You” Guide to Trending Fall Accessories.

Envy You on Living808 is brought to you by the folks at Massage Envy of Oahu and Maui.

They are dedicated to “making the best of ever body” through massages, advanced skin care and assisted stretch.



In addition to providing envy-inspiring lifestyle tips, Massage Envy Hawaiian Islands wants to pamper Living808 viewers with a chance to try one of their relaxing services.



Everyone is encouraged to have a little fun and enter the Envy You Sweepstakes.



It’s your weekly chance to win a $100 Massage Envy gift card.



To book a Massage Envy visit their website.

If you liked this video, be sure to it on social media with friends and family.

Join in the fun by sharing your own tips on our Facebook page!