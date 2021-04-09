What’s Up Weekend

WE’VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS EVENT ALL WEEK…AND HERE IS YOUR FRIENDLY REMINDER

A POPULAR LASER LIGHT SHOW IS COMING TO HAWAII….STARTING TO-MORROW…CABIN FEVER IS BRINGING ITS DRIVE-IN LASER LIGHT SHOW TO ALOHA STADIUM. AND YOU CAN ENJOY IT RIGHT FROM THE COM-FORT OF YOUR OWN VEHICLE…THE LIGHTS AND LASERS WILL BE SYN-CHRONIZED TO HIT SONGS FROM THE 80s, 90s AND NOW….THERE WILL BE TRIBUTES TO VAN HALEN… INCLUDING A 40-MINUTE TRIBUTE TO PINK FLOYD.

Visit: www.CabinFeverLightShow.com

All weekend long, you and your Ohana are invited to the Shore Fyre in Waikiki to drink, eat and party along with one of Hawaiis talented musicians, Tavana. End your weekend night with great music at one of Waikiki’s hottest locations.

VISIT: www.ShoreFyre.com

Today and tomorrow you and your family can face off in some fun games on the Great Lawn at the Bishop Museum. Have some fun in the sun at one of Hawaiis most popular locations which include activities like: Hawaiian Games, Bean Bag Toss a Hula Hoop competition, and more.

VISIT: www.BishopMuseum.org

Join Johnny Suite and Chante as they party the night with you and your friends at Hawaiian Brians. The number one concert venue where you can dance, sing, and even have a friendly competition of pool and darts with your squad.

GET YOUR TICKETS AT: www.HiFinest.com