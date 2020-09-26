What’s Up Weekend Showcases the Top Events Around Town!

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

RELAX TO THE ACOUSTIC SOUNDS OF ALOHA RADIO, BROADCASTED FROM CALIFORNIA

Start your weekend off by chilling out to the acoustic sounds of Aloha Radio. Turn your speakers up and tune into the live online concerts that Aloha Radio will be hosting all weekend long. This is the perfect genre of music, if you are laying out by the water, or even winding down your day with a nice glass of wine.

LOCAL MUSIC IS HIGHLIGHTED IN HAWAII’S NEWEST CONCERT SERIES

If you are on the island of Oahu, head over to Blue Note Hawaii, as Hawaiis Finest presents their “Revive The Live” concert series. Ending the month of September and throughout October, party with some of Hawaiis top musicians such as, Kapena, High Wattah, PeniDean and much more put on a jaw-dropping show at one of Hawaii’s trendiest venues.

Club Goers Can Stream Live Dj Sets From the Comfort of Their Own Home

Party the weekend away all from the comfort of your own living room by tuning into a live stream concert called, “Decades Night.” Starting Saturday at 6PM, HST, participants can turn their living room into a dance floor, as some of Hawaiis top DJ’s entertain listeners with popular music from the 80s, 90s, and now.

