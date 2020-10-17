What’s Up Weekend Showcases Hawaii’s Trendiest Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

BEN WILLIAMS BRINGS THE JAZZ FEELS TO HAWAII FROM NEW YORK CITY

Blue Note Hawaii is bringing the jazz feels to the islands all the way from New York City. Unwind after a long week with some good music and a cocktail or two. Tickets for shows that are part of the Blue Note Streaming Live series can be purchased online.

WEBSITE:

www.BlueNoteLive.com

THE HABILITAT BRINGS THE SPOOKY FUN TO HAWAII’S FIRST EVER HAUNTED DRIVE-THRU

The habilitat is hosting the first ever drive thru haunted house all weekend at Aloha Stadium. Feel your nerves rise as chilling monsters, deranged doctors and killer clowns surround your car. The drive-thru follows the guidelines put in place by the CDC.

WEBSITE:

www.OahuHauntedHouse.com

QING MU VIETNAMESE NOODLE BAR IS HOSTING ITS FIRST EVER WHISKEY EVENT

Restaurateur Kevin Aoki has announced a new Whiskey 101 event at Qing Mu Vietnamese Noodle Bar with resident Whiskey expert, Jake Lee. The private two-hour event will take place each evening beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 14th, and run until Tuesday, Oct. 20th with two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It will feature a five-course menu from Qing Mu, paired with award-winning Whiskey.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @QingMuNoodle