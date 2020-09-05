What’s Up Weekend: September 5-6, 2020

MUSICIAN, KEILANA MOKULEHUA SUPPORTS LOCAL BUSINESSES

Living808 music guest Keilana Mokulehua is using her talent to help raise money for businesses struggling during the covid-19 pandmeic. Tune into her virtual concerts all weekend long and sing along to some of music’s greatest hits, while learning about companies owned by local people.

LEARN MORE: Instagram @KeilanaMusic

POWER 104.3 HOSTS “END OF SUMMER” MUSIC FESTIVAL

Turn up the music and celebrate the Labor Day weekend by partying with some of the biggest DJ’s in music. Starting tomorrow and ending on Monday, tune into Power 104.3 for the End of Summer Music Festival. This three-day event includes a popular lineup from Steve Aoki, Diplo, Major Lazer, Dillon Francis and much more.

LISTEN LIVE: www.Power1043.com

THE 2020 OKINAWAN FESTIVAL GOES VIRTUAL

Time to celebrate the Okinawan culture with Hawaii’s annual Okinawan festival. Starting tonight celebrate this amazing culture by tuning into special dances, musical performances, cooking and more.

VISIT: www.OkinawanFestival.com