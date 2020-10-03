What’s Up Weekend Highlights Hawaii’s Virtual Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK PARTNERS UP WITH SPECIAL OLYMPICS HAWAII

IN VIRTUAL TORCH RUN

First Hawaiian Bank hosts virtual torch runs from Friday to Sunday as they partner up with Special Olympics Hawaii to help raise money for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Participants are to purchase a torch run shirt, take a video or photo of themselves running in it, and then send it into special Olympics Hawaii.

To Sign Up:

www.Give.Classy.org/2020TorchRun

LOCAL UKULELE INSTRUCTOR TAKES HIS CLASSES ONLINE

Ukulele teacher Jonah Davis is teaching Hawaii’s youth how to play the ukulele via live stream. All weekend long students will have the chance to learn how to play Hawaii’s favorite instrument with one of the top ukulele instructors on the island.

Social Media handle:

Instagram: @joneznu

VIRTUAL CONFERENCE EMPOWERS WOMEN FROM ACROSS THE STATE THROUGH SONG AND FELLOWSHIP

Beginning Friday, October 2nd, local Christian band, Zeo Worship hosts a virtual conference to help motivate and inspire the young generation of Hawaii through music and fellowship. Participants of Bloom will experience a two-day event which includes Christian singers, motivational speakers and special performances of the groups newest album, Ho’onani.

WEBSITE:

www.ZeoWorship.com

www.IloveBloom.com

Social Media handles:

Instagram: @Zeo.Worship

Instagram: @ILoveBloom