What’s Up Weekend Highlights Hawaii’s Trendiest Events

KONA WINE NIGHTS OFFERS LOCAL ENTERTAINMENT WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS

Wine down after a long week, in one of Hawaii’s most beautiful towns, Kona. Residents on the island of Hawaii are invited to The View Restaurant, at the Kona Country Club in Keauhou. The black and white wine night series features a wine and music experience with a sunset view.

www.KonaWineNights.com

TROPICAL KNIGHTS CELEBRATE THEIR FOURTH ALBUM RELEASE VIRTUALLY

Local reggae band Tropical Knights bring the music of their fourth album to living rooms across the state, in a virtual album release party. Friday, October 9th, viewers are invited to party along with Tropical Knights as they celebrate their latest album, which has been 30 years in the making.

Instagram: @TropicalKnightsMusic

WET N WILD HAWAII HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL PIZZA EATING CONTEST

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii, along with Little Caesars Hawaii is inviting pizza lovers from across the island to participate in their second annual pizza eating contest. Winner will take home a prize pack ($820 value) of the year’s worth of pizza, four 2021 Big Kahuna Season Passes and one VIP cabana certificate.

www.WenNWildHawaii.com