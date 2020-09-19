What’s Up Weekend

KAUA’I RESTAURANT BRINGS HAWAIIAN ENTERTAINMENT STATEWIDE

This Friday night tune into Aloha Friday Hawaiian entertainment coming straight out of the beautiful island of Kaua’i. It’s a great way to enjoy our beautiful islands, with beautiful Hawaiian music. It’s all hosted by the Hula Grill.

Website: www.HulaGrill.com

CURRENT MISS UNITED STATES HOSTS LIVE-STREAM COOKING CLASSES FOR KEIKI

Have you ever wanted to take a cooking class, but all of a sudden the stay-at-home-order has been put in place? Take advantage of this online cooking class by following @menehunechef on Instagram. This cooking class is for all ages, including a special cooking curriculum for kids.

Instagram: @MenehuneChef

CORE POWER YOGA HOSTS LIVE-STREAM WORKOUTS NATIONWIDE

Enjoy your weekend by getting fit with people all over the country. Core Power Yoga is strengthening the community via webcam all weekend long. Jump start your healthy lifestyle with like-minded individuals excited to be the best versions of themselves.

VISIT: www.CorePowerYoga.com