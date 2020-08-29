What’s Up Weekend!

HAWAII DRIVE-IN MOVIES

Enjoy two of Hollywood’s biggest movies from the comfort of your own car! Tonight and tomorrow head over to Holy Nativity School in Honolulu to enjoy their Hawaii Drive-in Movie events. Choose from either “Night at the Museum“ or “Spies in Disguise” to laugh along to.

VISIT: www.FullAloha.com

ZUMBA

All weekend long sweat out to some fun beats with Zumba instructor, Izzy! With her high energy and infectious smile Izzy has a great way of making your dance workouts fun. To attend her virtual Zumba classes follow Izzy on Instagram.

VISIT: @Izzy.zumba (Instagram)

KAPENA

End your weekend with Hawaii’s most beloved musical family. This Sunday, tune into Kapena’s live stream concert, and enjoy all of their greatest hits right from the comfort of their living room to yours. To keep up with Kapena, follow them on social media at @KapenaMusic on Instagram for livestream times, and other virtual concerts.

VISIT: www.facebook.com/kapenamusic/