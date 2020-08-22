What’s Up Weekend

Wine down after a long week, in one of Hawaii’s most beautiful towns, Kona. If you live on the island of Hawaii, then, tonight head over to The View Restaurant, at the Kona Country Club in Keauhou, for a new series of wine and music experiences with a sunset view. Nothing screams relaxation then wine, music and the beautiful Hawaiian sunset. Visit konawinenights.com to reserve your spot.

Keep the jams going and the music bumpin, if you’re on Oahu head over to Blue Note Hawaii tonight and party with B.E.T. Call all your family and friends and party at one of Hawaii’s hottest lounges. For more information and safety guidelines visit, www.BlueNoteHawaii.com

Lastly, don’t forget that this is the final weekend to cast your votes for this year’s 2020 Island Music Awards. From Kolohe Kai leaving us Speechless to the rumors going around by Maoli, this years island music award winners are determined by you! So show your support of local music and cast your votes at www.Island985.com