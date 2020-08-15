What’s Up Weekend

DRIVE IN CONCERT



Start your weekend with some great music, at Hawaiis one of a kind concert series.

Tonight head over to Kapolei commons to listen to the musical styling of Kailua Moon and Makaha sons at Kapolei Commons and Farmers Insurance Hawaii’s “Drive in Concert Series.” Pull up and park your car with your family and friends while listening to some great music. Visit: www.KapoleiCommons.com for more information.

TRISHNALEI

Keep the music theme going because we have some new music from rising recording artist, Trishnalei. Add her newest single, “Lovah of Mine”, which is out now on all streaming platforms to your summer playlist. For all you reggae fans out there, this new single is sure to put you in a happy/high energy.

Visit: Trishnalei on her instagram at @IkeeponTroddin.

DIVE IN MOVIE

Lastly, It’s time to take a dip in the pool, and our friends from wet n wild Hawaii have opened their doors, just in time before the end of summer. Tomorrow Enjoy the film, Angry Birds 2, all while floating in a glowing LED tube or relaxing on the pool deck in a lawn chair! It’s their Dive N Movie event, and what a great film to watch with your family and friends.

Visit: wetnwildhawaii.com for more information.

MOANI ISLAND BISTRO:

Since you’ll be on the west side, stop by for some ono food and live entertainment at Moani Island Bar and Bistro. All weekend long, head over to Moani Island Bar and Bistro for their new brunch menu, and nightly entertainment.

Visit: www.themoanihawaii.com.