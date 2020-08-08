What’s Up Weekend

BLUE NOTE – HIGH WATTAH :

Start your weekend on a good note, or shall I say, Blue Note. Tonight, head over to Blue Note Hawaii and party with our friends, High Wattah! This talented duo will get your weekend started! Swing by for a night out with your friends and family. State guidelines are enforced. Visit www.BlueNoteHawaii.com for more information.

GABBY PAHINUI’S WAIMANALO KANIKAPILA :

Did you ask for more music? Don’t worry, I got you covered. All Saturday long, listen live with some sweet Hawaiian tunes of Gabby Pahunui’s Waimanalo Kanikapila’s digital concerts. Enjoy a full day of Music, hula and fun! For more information follow Hawaiian 105 on Facebook at Facebook.com/Hawaiian105KINE.

KAPENA:

End your weekend with Hawaii’s most beloved musical family. This Sunday, tune into Kapenas live stream concert as they sing to you all of their greatest hits right from the comfort of their living room to yours. Follow Kapena on social media at @KapenaMusic on Instagram.