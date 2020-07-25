What’s Up Weekend

BLUE NOTE HAWAII:

Start your weekend on a good note, or shall I say, Blue Note. All weekend long, head over to Blue Note Hawaii and party with our friend Kimie Miner! All while obeying state guidelines, enjoy a night out with your friends and family as you party along with our friend Miner bird. Visit www.BlueNoteHawaii.com for more information

BROWER POWER ELITE:

Feel the power and get into the best shape of your life! All weekend long, burn some calories and gain some muscle with Brower Power elite, with our good friend of Living808, Jordan Brower. Become the best version of yourself by singing up for his online classes. Visit www.BrowerPowerElite.com for more information.

WET N WILD

Now that you worked out, show off your summer bod at Wet N Wild Hawaii this weekend. We are winding down the last of our Summer Dive N Movie events before fall, and this week is going to be adorable, or shall I say abominable. This Saturday night, enjoy the film “Abominable!” All while floating in a glowing LED tube or relaxing on the pool deck in a lawn chair! Visit: wetnwildhawaii.com for more information