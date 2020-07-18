What’s Up Weekend

SCOOPS SCOOPS – HI

Start your weekend off with a sweet tooth. We featured them on the show a few weeks ago, and this weekend they opened up their new shop for everyone to enjoy. All weekend long celebrate the opening of Scoops Scoops Hawaii on King st. Satisfy your cravings from local flavors like, mango, lychee and one of their popular flavors taro. Visit Scoops Scoops Hawaii on Instagram at @ScoopsScoopsHi

HIDEOUT WAIKIKI

After you got your ice cream, head down to the Hideout Waikiki tonight for a live performance from our friends, Evan Khay and Maile. Party into the weekend with our good friends of Living808 as they entertain you with their smooth vocals all night long. Visit Hideout Waikiki on Instagram, at @HideoutWaikiki for more information

MELE IN THE HALE

Now for all you Miner birds that miss watching Kimie in concert, she’s back, and you can catch her at home with another edition of Mele in The Hale. This Saturday night log onto Hawaiis longest running virtual concert. Gather all your friends and family and party to the sounds of Eli Mac, Tenelle, Justin Young, and of course Kimie Miner. Hosted by Kelia Moniz. Visit HakuHawaii.com for more information