What’s Up Weekend

IMPERIAL WAIKIKI

Start your weekend off with ono grinds and entertaining music! Right after Living808 is over, head over to the Imperial Resort in Waikiki for their “Imperial Aloha Series.” It’s a live musical event happening every Friday during lunch time. Enjoy music by local artists, while eating ono food and being surrounded by the skyline of Waikiki. Visit imperialofwaikiki.com for more information

OCEAN x OCEAN MUSIC FEST

Keep your dance moves going, and the tunes bumping because we have another concert for all you reggae fans out there. Tomorrow night tune into the Ocean to Ocean reggae fest featuring CSRB, Jordan T, swells, and our Hawaiis Top 10 artist, Tenelle. This is the perfect event to keep you in the summer island mood. Visit: virtualreggaefest.com

KUMU KAHUA

Kumu Kahua Theatre has started a new YouTube series that happens every Friday afternoon. Support local theatre by tuning in to “Reset” a virtual web series that gives audience an in-depth look at future productions that Kumu Kahu Theatre will be offering including a live Q&A from the cast. Follow Kumu Kahua Theatre on Instagram at @KumuKahua for more information.

ASHER MORGADO

I’m addition to supporting local theatre, support the local dance community. Rising dancers Asher Morgado, Malachi Margado, and Jordan Abreu are in a dance competition to be in JBoogs new music video, alongside Siosi. All you need to do is tag Jboog and Siosi on Ashers latest Instagram video. At @iamashermorgado on Instagram