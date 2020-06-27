What’s Up Weekend

NA MAKA SUMMER JAM



Let the summer jams continue! We kick off this summer jam concert series with our friends from Na Maka Studios, and now they’re back with one of Hawaiis favorite musical families. Tonight jump on the reggae train with local group, Kapena! Gather all your family and friends as you kick start your weekend with some cool island music. To RSVP follow Na Maka Studios on their instagram at @NaMakaStudios

MOANI ISLAND BISTRO

What’s the weekend without some ono food, right? Support local businesses like the Moani Island Bistro and Bar as they open up for some ono food and great entertainment. Face masks are required for entry. To check out their entertainment lineup, and see what’s on the menu, Visit: www.TheMoaniHawaii.com

WAIKIKI AQUARIUM

Speaking of businesses reopening, the Waikiki Aquarium is open this weekend for healthcare workers and their families. If you work in the medical field come down to the Waikiki aquarium for a FREE weekend of fun in the sun with some of Hawaiis most popular sea animals. Visit: https://www.waikikiaquarium.org/