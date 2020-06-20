What’s Up Weekend

COMEDY SHOW:

Be one of the first people to experience Honolulu’s newest performing arts venue. Tonight, head over to Downstage Honolulu as they present “Black Laughs Matter.” A comedy show featuring Hawaiis most talented African American comedians. Respecting the state rules of Covid-19, reservations are required.

VISIT: www.Downstagehnl.com



“RUN FOR COVER” LIKKLE JORDEE:

Our good friend of Living808 Likkle Jordee is back with some new music. Starting this weekend follow our good friend Likke Jordee on social media as he releases his newest single “Run For Cover.” Jordee has been releasing songs that are for sure to be included in your summer playlist, and we know this one needs to be added! To keep up with Likkle Jordee and all of his online concerts follow him on social media @LikkleJordee

INSTAGRAM: @LikkleJordee

MELE IN THE HALE:

This Saturday, call dad into the living room, turn up your speakers and celebrate Father’s Day with some well-respected local artists. This weeks Mele in The Hale will be one for the boys. Sing and dance along to music from Imua Garza, Tavana, Ron Artis and of course, Kimie Miner. Visit HakuHawaii.com for more information.