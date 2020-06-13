What’s Up Weekend

FIVE GUYS: MILK SHAKES

Attention all 2020 graduates! Now that you have graduated, it’s time to shake things up! If you’re a graduate of 2020 head over to five guys because they want to give you with a free milk shake. Show your student ID and choose from a variety of flavors such as, strawberry, vanilla, chocolate and more. Visit: fiveguys.com for more details

“WET N WILD: DIVE N MOVIE”

It’s time to take a dip in the pool, and our friends from wet n wild Hawaii have opened their doors, just in time for the summer. Tomorrow Enjoy the classic Disney film, The Lion King while floating in a glowing LED tube or relaxing on the pool deck in a lawn chair! It’s their Dive N Movie event, and what a great film to watch with your family and friends. Visit: wetnwildhawaii.com for more information

SUMMER JAM 2020

Let the summer jam continue! We kicked off this summer jam concert series with our friends from Na Maka Studios, and now they’re back with week number two. Tonight jam out to your favorite songs from local group, B.E.T. Gather all your family and friends as you kick start your weekend with some cool island music. To RSVP follow Na Maka Studios on their instagram at @NaMakaStudios