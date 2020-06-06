What’s Up Weekend

ALOHA RADIO:

Start your weekend off by chilling out to the acoustic sounds of Aloha Radio. Turn your speakers up and tune into the live online concerts that Aloha Radio will be having this weekend. This is the perfect genre of music, if you are laying out by the water, or even winding down your day with a nice glass of wine. Follow @AlohaRadio on Instagram for more information.



SUMMER JAM 2020:



Still in the mood for some good music? Well, let’s keep the party going! This Friday follow Na Maka Studios for their livestream concert, “Summer Jam 2020!” Support local artist as you dance and sing along to Some of your favorite island hits. Tonight chill out to the beautiful Hawaiian music of Na Waiho ‘olu ‘u ke Anuenue. Follow Na Maka Studios on Instagram at @NaMakaStudios to RSVP.

FIT FOR A GODDESS:

Swing into the weekend, literally. All weekend long join Fit For A Goddess as they host online workouts that empower women through dance and fitness. This is an exercise that you could say is….FIT FOR A GODDESS!

FOLLOW: @FitForAGoddess (Instagram)