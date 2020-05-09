What’s Up Weekend

KUMU KAHUA:

Start your weekend by supporting local theatre. Kumu Kahua Theatre is offering interactive programs that we can get involved in. “The Masked Artist” is a program that invites local artists and volunteers to submit their piece of art..You as a follower have to guess these local artists and are encouraged to submit your pieces as well .This is a great way to break into the local theatre scene! Follow Kumu Kahua on Instagram @KumuKahua for more information

FOLLOW: @KumuKahua

MANOA VALLEY THEATRE:

Since we are one the topic of theatre, why not attend a play, but do it virtually. This Friday Manoa Valley Theatre is hosting live streaming events to get all of Hawaii excited for upcoming productions. Join the cast and crew as of upcoming projects with a live question and answer session, sneak peek performances and much more. 

VISIT: www.ManoaValleyTheatre.com 

STORY BOOK ENTERTAINMENT:

All of our Keiki, listen up! Have you ever wondered what your favorite characters and princess are doing during the time of being at home? Well, now you can! Every Friday get in contact with your favorite story book princesses as you can chat with them over webcam! Our friends over at Story Book Hawaii created a project called “Characters Care,” a weekly community event where you are able to ask your favorite character any questions you want. 

VISIT: http://CharactersCare.com

Trending Stories