What’s New at Honolulu Zoo

Honolulu (KHON2) – There’s something new at the Honolulu Zoo including virtual camps, modified hours and enhanced safety.

Linda Santos, Honolulu Zoo Director joined Living808 to discuss modified hours during COVID – 10:00 AM – 2:30. Gates close and people are out by 3:30 PM.

The Zoo took advantage of the lock-down time to complete many renovations. The lion has a new holding facility, the giraffe and zebra habitat was graded and grassed, and the spider monkeys have a brand new habitat. Two new giraffes were brought in during the lock down.

Virtual Camp and virtual zoo tours are offered during this time. You can support the Honolulu Zoological society!

Go to their Facebook page to see projects (The Honolulu Zoo) or website (http://Honoluluzoo.org)