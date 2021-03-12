Wet’n’Wild Hawaii Spring Break Special

Honolulu (KHON2)- Wet’n’Wild is open for Spring Break fun in the sun daily March 15 – 28, with extended hours until 9pm and two dive’n’movies.

last two weekends of the month: Saturday, March 20 and Friday, March 26, with extended hours until 9 p.m.

“Movie nights and extended hours are totally free to paid daily admission guests and one of the many benefits to season pass holders,” explains Eddie Galdones, Wet’n’Wild Hawaii Marketing Director.

You can also rent a cabana to chill out comfortably . Wet’n’Wild Hawaii has more dive’n’movies than ever before lined up this year. You can also try the yummy new food items like furikake french fries, Hawaiian plates, and the meatlover’s quesadilla. launching the new solar system later this Spring, which will provide for shaded, covered parking spots for most of the lot.

The park has stepped up protocols for hygiene, social distance, cleaning and masks to keep everyone safe.

Website: wetnwildhawaii.com

Saturday, March 20 (The Croods – New Age)

Friday, March 26 (Cinderella)

Social Media Handles: @wetnwildhawaii (Instagram)

facebook.com/wetnwildhawaii