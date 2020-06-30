Live Now
Waikīkī Aquarium Launches Ocean Classroom for Educators and Parents

Ocean Classroom is a five-part interactive series for the Aquarium that’s designed to provide teachers and parents with meaningful and engaging content for keiki. As the school year comes to a close and the summer season begins, the Aquarium is working hard to equip educators with a variety of virtual, interactive activities to encourage learning throughout the summer months.

Unlike the traditional, very static virtual methods of webinar-style teaching, the Ocean Classroom series is an immersive and interactive experience that combines in-depth scientific content with fun, hands-on activities that educators and parents can enjoy with their students or keiki.

Ocean Classroom started on June 24, and will take place every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. on the Waikīkī Aquarium Facebook page @waikikiaquarium and will also be accessible via the Waikīkī Aquarium website at www.waikikiaquarium.org.

