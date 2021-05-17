The Plain White T’s Makes Their Big Return to the Stage in Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – From May 20th through the 22nd, pop fans can get excited because the Plain White T’s are making their big return to in-person concerts starting at the Blue Note Waikiki.

Known for entertaining crowds across the country, lead singer of the Plain White T’s, Tom Higgenson is getting ready to be back in front of an audience, after months of virtual concerts.

“We have been interacting with our fans via live-stream throughout the pandemic, and I can confidently say it feels good to know that we will be performing in person at Blue Note Hawaii, which is not a bad place to start up again,” says Tom Higgenson, singer and songwriter of the Plain White T’s.

Like most musicians, Higgenson used his time at home writing new music, which has turned into his first solo album.

Higgenson says, “My album is called ‘Milly.’ During quarantine, I was able to refocus and have some nice alone time to write music and now I am excited for the fans to hear this new body of work I worked on.”

Fans can expect to hear a couple of songs from Higgenson’s new album, along with some songs familiar to fans of the Plain White T’s.

“It’s going to be a great show, we will get to share with fans the songs I have been working on, as well as songs that our fans know and love,” says Higgenson.

Tickets for the Plain White T’s are available to purchase online via Blue Note Waikikis official website.

