The Little Mermaid Swims Her Way Towards Farrington High School

Honolulu (KHON2) – Farrington High School’s latest production of The Little Mermaid is making a virtual appearance to its audience late April.

With the stay-at-home order in place, Farrington High School’s cast and crew of the Little Mermaid had to move their rehearsals to online, allowing its production to go virtual.

“The first three weeks of rehearsal, Oahu was still in Tier 2, and all rehearsals were held strictly online. When students started to return to campus, we were allowed to have small groups come in and rehearse. At first it was tough, but we managed to pull through. Once we moved into Tier 3, we were able to bring in larger groups and eventually the entire cast of 26 to rehearse and record the show, of course while still practicing social distancing and wearing masks,” says Miguel Cadoy, Farrington Performing Arts Center Artistic Director.

With production and rehearsals being moved online, Cadoy and his team were able to include many students in their adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

“We have a total of 26 in the cast. 16 are current Farrington students, 4 are alumni from the class of 2020, 1 is a 5th grade student from Kapalama Elementary school, and the other 5 are teachers. One of our science teachers, Corey Harkins, plays King Triton, and you will see myself and 3 other teachers make a cameo as dancers,” says Nadia Amian, Ursula of The Little Mermaid.

Farrington Performing Arts Center’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid is set to debut on April 23 to May 2. With additional shows on, April 28, 29, & 30th at 9am.

www.showtix4u.com

www.farringtonhighschool.org

govsfpac@farringtonhighschool.org