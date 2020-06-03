Summer Horse Camps at Therapeutic Horsemanship of Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Students can ‘saddle up’ for the ultimate summer camp for week-long sessions at Therapeutic Horsemanship of Hawaii in Waimanalo.

Therapeutic Horsemanship of Hawaii specializes in riding instruction for special needs individuals, but provides therapeutic riding to individuals of any ability.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin went behind the scenes to see what campers will learn.

These 8:30 – 2:30 camp session allows riders who are physically and emotionally capable of independent riding to enjoy full days of riding and fun! Horse campers will enjoy a low stress, fun and educational environment, building strength, both physically and mentally while they hang out and bond with the horses.

The first two sessions in June are sold out, but you can sign up now for July. The cost is $350 for the 5-day camps.

Website: https://thhwaimanalo.org/