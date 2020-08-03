Staycation at The Imperial Hawaii Resort

The Imperial Hawaii Resort wants to see locals back in Waikiki and they are making it easy for them with great amenities such as 5 different room types that all have either a mini kitchenette or a full kitchen! There are other great activities too, like the rooftop pool deck, fitness room, sauna, two new outdoor hot tubs, ABC Store and Denny’s restaurant on site. The location is one of the biggest amenities available for timeshare owners as well as the beautiful Owners Lounge. A timeshare consists of vacation plans where you purchase increments of a week and then you can come stay at the hotel for your purchased days. The benefit of it is you can stay at your home resort or trade to vacation anywhere in the world. The Imperial Hawaii Resort also offers guests the availability to stay and pay a nightly hotel rate. You don’t have to stay the full 7 days, but as a hotel guest, you do have to pay resort fees and as a timeshare owner, you don’t.

Right now the Imperial Hawaii Resort has a Kama’aina rate called “Da Specsho.” It is a $149 rate, with free parking for one car and no resort fees.



Check out the website www.imperialofwaikiki.com and on Facebook where they showcase local artists, and live stream music events every Friday through August at noon-1pm on Facebook @theimperialhawaiiresort