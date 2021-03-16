Shout takes over Diamond Head Theatre

John Rampage makes his directorial debut with the popular play “Shout The MOD Musical” This is the first musical of the year and is expected to be upbeat and fun. The show flips through the years like a musical magazine, taking you back to the music, the clothes, and the freedom of the 1960’s. the show tracks five girls from England as they come of age. It’s upbeat, it’s fast, it’s funny and everything is front and center, from the dances to the music to the hair!

The show runs through March 28th with matinees and weekend and week nights available. Check out the theatres Facebook page at facebook.com/DHTheatre and on Instagram @DIAMONDHEADTHEATRE