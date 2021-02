Ron Artis II Previews Shows at Manoa Valley Theatre

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ron Artis II returns home to Hawaii for four intimate concerts at Manoa Valley Theatre’s Music & Comedy Series on March 6 & 7.

Artis has missed performing for local audiences during the pandemic and he looks forward to playing new music for fans in an intimate setting.

Artis comes from a musical family and loves to jam with his siblings.

He performed two songs for our Living808 Ohana as a preview of his concert.

