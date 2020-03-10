Robby & Rachael Ostovich Talk About Trinity Kings 9 MMA Showdown at Hawaii Convention Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – New kings will be crowned when Mixed Martial Arts take over the Hawai’i Convention Center March 14th for TRINITY KINGS 9 !

It’s a stacked card for TK9. See Robby Ostovich against Alaska’s Niko Novelli and Tim Teves vs. Scotty Hao in the Main Event.

Robby and Rachael Ostovich talked about what fans can expect when they previewed Fight Night on Living808.

There will be food, refreshments, and some serious match-ups!

There will be a full amateur card before the pro main card so you want to be there in person to experience the atmosphere!

You can get your tickets online at this link: https://m.bpt.me/event/4528082