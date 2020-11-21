Pasefika Su’i Fefiloi Concert

Honolulu (KHON2)- It’s being called the EPIC 2020 concert. The Pasefika Su’i Feliloi Concert has many countries of the Pacific, many governments, & even over 40 agencies, departments & organizations all coming together for a common cause: To fight CoVID-19 which is hitting our Pacific Island people the worst in HI.

An all-star line-up of top HI bands are jumping in to help. JoshTatofi,Rebel, SoulJahz, Kapena, Kelandy, John Akapo, and perhaps new to many of us RIMAJOL. Plus comedy by DaBraddahs.

Add to that $1,500 in PRIZES and lots of quality infotainment to help Native Hawaiians & Pacific Islanders stop the spread of CoVID19 & save lives.

Watch FREE LIVE on Facebook @DaBraddahsHIor in a partnership w/KHON on their FB @KHON2News, or on your website KHON2.com or YouTube @KHON. The best part is it is FREE & there are over $1,500 in prizes, to be given away every 1/2 hour for easy Virtual BINGO, which is a huge hit with our Pasefika people.



The concert begins at 4:30pm Saturday, November 21st and runs til 8:30pm.