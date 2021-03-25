Olino Theaters at Kamakana Ali’i Welcomes Guest With Covid Safe Guidelines

Honolulu (KHON2) – As more businesses reopen, theaters are starting to welcome guests back through their doors.
Located at Kamakana Ali’i Center, Olino by Consolidated Theaters is the newest cineplex on West O’ahu offering premium services.
“The Consolidated Theatres at Olina was one of the first theatres in Hawaii to offer one of kind services, like a wine bar, luxury recliners and local vendors such as The Hawaiian Pie Company and Kai Coffee,” says Stephanie England, General Manager at Kamakana Ali’i Center.
In addition to the premium services at Olino, Kamakana Alii offers a variety of gaming and entertainment options, one of which is a popular thrilling experience amongst families
England says, “A lot of the kids love the world famous drifting tracks at Razor Concepts, which happens to be perfect for all ages.”
For more information on the many entertainment options at Kamakana Alii visitors are encouraged to log onto the centers’ official website.
