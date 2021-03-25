Olino Theaters at Kamakana Ali’i Welcomes Guest With Covid Safe Guidelines

Pearlridge Center opened in 1972 and was the premier indoor center for central and west Oahu. It offered a cool air-conditioned place to relax. shop, and dine which was all the rage in those days. The 1.2-mil sq ft mall was developed by Philip Lyon, Gordon & Co. in Los Angeles and designed by Robert Gersin from the New York industrial design firm of Robert Gersin and Associates. One major influence for the indoor design of the center as explained by Gersin in an interview for the Shopping World Center Magazine in June 1973, “Absent were the seasonal variations reflected on the shopping center from the outside world – changes in color, light, atmosphere and nature. If became obvious to introduce other variations to create a more interesting place for people to shop each time they return enabling a different experience and a different kind of sensation in public spaces.” Some of those “unique” ideas for Pearlridge included a ceiling, floor and lighting system that could be easily altered which resulted in visual and physical differences in space. In other words, a person could be sitting on a red triangular-shaped lounge on a lower level next to a 32-feet vaulted ceiling space and then on their next visit to Pearlridge, in the exact same spot, they may be sitting on a semi-circular yellow seat beneath a trellis-like ceiling. There was the construction of Hawaii’s first and only monorail system that connected the two buildings together as what’s known today as Wai Makai and Mauka. The center was so far ahead of its time and the things that were being built had put Pearlridge and Hawaii in national news at the time.

Over the years, the center has changed so much from its interior design to stores within the mall. When the center first opened, there were less than 70 stores and the idea was that they’d all have one uniformed look. But today’s standards, they encourage retailers and restaurants to be unique in the stores layout to their window displays. Although they still offer the nostalgic monorail ride, there is a recently built Heritage Center at the Wai Makai monorail station so Pearlridge Center can share cultural history with customers rather than just using it as a monorail station, and that was a part of the multi-million dollar renovation completed a couple years ago that also included adding more local artwork to the center common areas. Additionally, as years went on there were so much more national stores whereas the past five years, the Center really concentrated on bringing an even 50/50 local/national tenant mix into retail spaces to make sure the community support local small businesses.